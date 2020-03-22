'Janta curfew' will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," Prime Minister Modi tweeted minutes ahead of the curfew.

On Thursday, Modi had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak.

In Assam's Guwahati, shops remained closed as people followed the Janta Curfew.



Situation was similar in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 63 in the state, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday.



In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, there was minimal traffic on roads. Indian Railways officials on Saturday said that the suburban train services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum in the wake of 'Janta Curfew'.



Roads in Punjab's Ludhiana bear a deserted look as shops remained closed on Sunday morning.



In West Bengal capital Kolkata also people mostly preferred staying back at their respective homes as streets remained empty in the morning.



In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh also people observed the Janta Curfew called by the Prime Minister. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday said that 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that a sufficient number of isolation wards are there in the state.



No passengers were seen at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Sunday morning as people observe the self-imposed 'Janta Curfew' to fight coronavirus.



BJP president JP Nadda urged the people to unite and fight a big battle against coronavirus.

"Today we need to unite and fight a big battle against #COVID19 infection. 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the people for the health of the people. I request all of you to follow the guidelines given by PM Narendra Modi, regarding #JantaCurfew," Nadda said.

So far, there have been 315 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)