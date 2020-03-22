Janta Curfew's success shows India's resolve to contain COVID-19 spread: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew a success, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday wholeheartedly commended fellow citizens for participating in the 'clapping initiative' to express gratitude to service providers who are working round the clock to fight against coronavirus.

He stressed that Janta Curfew's success shows India's resolve to contain Covid-19 spread and emerge from the crisis as a stronger nation.

"I whole-heartedly commend fellow citizens for spiritedly responding to PM Modi's call and making Janta Curfew a success. This shows our resolve to contain Covid-19 spread and emerge from the crisis as a stronger nation," the President of India tweeted.

Stressing on the importance of social distance to contain coronavirus, he said: "Building on today's lessons, fellow citizens should continue taking all precautions and practicing social distancing. India Fights Corona."

Earlier in the day, the President along with the First Lady Savita Kovind joined the fellow citizens to express their gratitude towards all those who are safeguarding the health of the nation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The President, along with the First Lady and other members of the family, joined the fellow citizens and expressed their gratitude towards all those who are safeguarding the health of the nation in spite of the grave risk to them and their families. Janta Curfew," he tweeted.

The President along with his family was seen clapping to thank the health workers and other service providers to work relentlessly to fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew' initiative to express their gratitude towards people, who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country.

"The country thanked each person who led the fight against the coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus.

"It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination and restraint, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle," he said.

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

