Jantar Mantar sloganeering case: Preet Singh, organizer of main event, gets bail

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the bail petition of the event organizer Preet Singh in connection with alleged inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar.

The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta pronounced the order.

Earlier, during the hearing, Delhi Police through advocate Tarang Srivastav strongly opposed the bail plea and submitted that in the interest of society, at least till the time investigation is ongoing and even after that, for the social fabric of the society, bail may not be granted. The lawyer further alleged that the motive of each of the accused was against one particular community and to destroy the social fabric of the society.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain represented accused Preet Singh submitted, "Preet Singh was not present when the slogans were raised, the meeting/programme was held in a very peaceful atmosphere. Every speaker from the Dias delivered a speech only on the topic of protest. Not even a single speaker said anything against any person or community".



Advocate Jain stated, "After the function was finished, the organizers left the place of meeting at Jantar Mantar. If thereafter, any person had said anything or given any bite to media using uncalled for words, the organizers including the applicant cannot be held responsible for the same".

The bail Plea stated that the prosecution has failed to establish any case against the applicant and no material or video clipping have been placed on record to substantiate any allegation against the applicant attracting Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the Trial Court while rejecting the bail application of Singh observed that there has been active participation by him in his individual capacity and also as the main organizer of the event that was conducted at Jantar Mantar in spite of denial by the Delhi Police and total disregard to prescribed COVID-19 protocols.

On August 9, a first information report had been booked against an unknown group of people in connection with the alleged "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar. It was alleged by police that advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had called on a march "Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws" on Sunday where the alleged "objectionable slogans" were raised.

Delhi Police senior official earlier told ANI that they are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video. "After verifying the video strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act," said the official. (ANI)

