Japanese envoy to India takes ride on Delhi Metro

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki took a ride on the Delhi Metro with DMRC Managing Director (MD) Dr Mangu Singh and other senior officials.

The envoy took a train ride from Central Secretariat till Chawri Bazaar on the Yellow Line, DMRC tweeted on Tuesday.

During the visit, Suzuki also held a meeting with the DMRC MD.

"The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk station where the delegation took a guided tour of the Metro Museum. Delhi Metro is largely funded with the help from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," DMRC said in a follow-up tweet.

DMRC was awarded for the 'Last Mile Connectivity' project in the category of best non-motorised transport and the 'Green Metro project - An Initiative for Sustainable and Viable Urban Transport' in the category of best green initiative in urban transport, at the 12th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2019 held from November 15 to 17 in Lucknow.

The Delhi Metro began its first services on Shahdara-Tis Hazari corridor of Red Line in December 2002. Over the years, the network has spanned length and breadth across Delhi-NCR and carries over 20 lakh passengers every day.

The first three phases of Delhi Metro have been funded with assistance from JICA.

The network currently spans nearly 350 kilometres, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

