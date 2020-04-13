Japanese machines used for sanitisation in Delhi

Rajinder Nagar (Delhi) [India], April 13 (ANI): Sanitisation of Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi is being done with the help of Japanese machines as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Arvind Kejriwal had announced that these Japanese technology machines will be used in the entire city for sanitisation, especially in red and orange zones as a priority. These machines have been imported from Japan, and they can be adjusted according to space available. Ppm sodium hypochlorite solution has been used for the sanitisation drive," said Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Nagar MLA, AAP.

Pushpendra Mehra, Zonal Manager said that this is the first-time people are seeing this machine in an urban area. Earlier Agro-chemicals were used by the machine, but now ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is being used for sanitisation.

Various precautionary measures, including sanitisation drives, are being taken by state governments to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,154. Till now, 27 people have been cured and discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 9,152, including 7,987 active cases. So far, 856 patients have been cured and discharged while 308 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

