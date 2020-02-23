Jasola, Sarita Vihar residents protest against Shaheen Bagh blockade

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Troubled by the ongoing demonstration at Shaheen Bagh, which has crossed 70 days now, residents of Sarita Vihar and Jasola on Sunday began a protest, demanding the opening of roads.
The residents, however, said that they were not opposed to the cause of Shaheen Bagh protesters, but demanded the immediate opening of the roads for restoring normalcy in the daily commute.
"We do not belong to any party or organisation. We are the residents of Sarita Vihar and are troubled by the blockade. We want to tell the protesters at Shaheen Bagh that nobody has the right to block the roads. Go to the Prime Minister's house or the Jantar Mantar to protest. The roads belong to everyone," Poonam, a resident of Sarita Vihar, told ANI here.
"All school children and the office goers have to face troubles daily because of this blockade. We want to ask the government why they are not removing them from the streets," she asked.
The residents raised slogans like 'Save the Constitution,' 'Respect the Constitution,' 'Empty Our Roads,' and Vande Mataram.
Another resident, who had come at the protest site, said: "The public are being troubled by the (Shaheen Bagh) protests. They say 'Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Aapas Bhai, Bhai.' Then why should the protests by one community trouble three others? This is the main road. It should be opened for all."
This is not the first time that dissent against the protests at Shaheen Bagh has come to the front. Even yesterday too shopkeepers from Kalindi Kunj market met advocate Amit Shahni with their own set of demands.
A delegation of the shopkeepers met Shahni and apprised him of the difficulties being faced by the businessmen in the area due to the protests, which have been going on for 70 days now.
Shahni had earlier approached the Supreme Court after the rejection of his petition by the Delhi High Court in which he had sought direction for the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.
Thousands of people have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against CAA and NRC. They fear that the two laws in combination would deprive a large section of Muslims of their citizenship rights. (ANI)
