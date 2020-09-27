Jaswant Singh will be remembered for fashioning foreign policy for nuclear India: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar condoled the demise of former Cabinet Minister Jaswant Singh, who passed away on Sunday morning. Jaishankar said that Singh will be remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh. He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted.

"His enormous erudition was matched by his extraordinary personal grace. My sincerest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he added.



According to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, Major Jaswant Singh (Retired), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative.

A veteran BJP leader, Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.

Singh was Minister for Finance, Minister for Defence and Minister for External Affairs during the government led by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Singh was born on January 3, 1938, in village Jasol, Railway Station Balotara, District Barmer (Rajasthan). (ANI)

