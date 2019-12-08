Jat ruler Surajmal's descendent demands ban on 'Panipat' movie

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal's descendant on Sunday demanded a ban on 'Panipat' movie for allegedly portraying him in a wrong light.

In a statement, Vishvendra Singh said the film presents distorted historic facts and urged the government to form a committee who ensures that directors take permission from the family members of historic figures if a movie is to be made on them.

"It is very sad that a great man like Maharaja Surajmal Jat of Bharatpur has been depicted in the film 'Panipat' in a very wrong way, while tampering with historical facts," Singh, who described to be from the 14th generation of the ruler in the statement, said.

It further said: "I believe that the film should be banned in view of the huge opposition by the Jat community of Haryana, Rajasthan and North India. Otherwise, the law and order of the country may deteriorate."

"I request the government to make a committee to ensure that if a film is made on a dynasty or a great person, permission should be obtained from the family before its release," the statement said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the director of 'Panipat' Ashutosh Gowariker, of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in 'wrong light', which she said, was 'condemnable.'

"The portrayal of a loyal, devoted and kind-hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film 'Panipat' by the filmmaker of the movie in wrong light is condemnable," Raje tweeted in Hindi.

The movie -- 'Panipat' -- features the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761 where Arjun Kapoor plays the protagonist Sadashivrao Bhau's role, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army.

It boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

The film was released all over India on December 6. (ANI)

