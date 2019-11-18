Javadekar arrives at Parliament in EV, appeals to people to join fight against pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday arrived at the Parliament in an electric vehicle and appealed to people to take measures towards curbing pollution.

"Government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. They run around 450 km in one charge and do not pollute the environment. I appeal to people to contribute to fighting pollution- start using public transport and electric vehicles," Javadekar told ANI here.

The winter session of the Parliament has started today and will continue till December 13.

On November 16, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma had flagged off two units of E-vehicle transport facility for ferrying members in the parliament premises.

The vehicles have been hired in line with the policy of the Central government for the active promotion of electric vehicles, given its eco-friendly nature and sustainability. (ANI)

