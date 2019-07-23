Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing media on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Javadekar condemns opposition parties' behaviour in RS

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the behaviour of opposition parties, who caused mayhem in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify US President Donald Trump's claim regarding mediation in the Kashmir issue.
"Congress and some other opposition parties protested in the House today and created disorder as they were demanding that the Prime Minister must be present to address the issue regarding Trump's statement over Kashmir. Our Foreign Minister has denied Donald Trump's claim," Javadekar said while addressing media here on Tuesday.
"Still the opposition continued with their slogans and protest in the house just because they have little more seats in Rajya Sabha. We hope that the opposition will behave and the house will proceed normally from 2 pm today," he added.
The Opposition on Tuesday created uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and asked Narendra Modi to "clear the air" regarding Trump's statement over the Kashmir issue by addressing both the houses of the Parliament.
Leaders from opposition parties, including Congress, NCP, AAP, PDP, DMK, CPI (M), CPI, RJD, Samajwadi Party and TMC asked Prime Minister Modi to give a clarification on the US President's statement in both Houses of Parliament.
While speaking in Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Modi has not made any request to Trump regarding mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," he said.
However, Opposition leaders were of the view that the Prime Minister should himself address both the houses of the Parliament regarding this issue.
During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump had said, "So I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, would you actually like to be a mediator or arbitrator? Did I say, where? He said Kashmir because this has been going for many, many years. I was surprised at how long it has been going on." (ANI)

