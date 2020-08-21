Javadekar congratulates winners of short film contest on 'atmanirbharta'

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday congratulated the winners and participants of the online short film competition that was organised as a part of Independence Day Celebrations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The theme for the entries revolved around patriotism, equating it to 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) as the new mantra of progress for the nation.

In a tweet today, Javadekar said, "Heartiest congratulations to the winners of the NFDC Short Film Contest on the theme of 'Patriotism-Marching towards Atmanirbharta' and thank you to all the participants for their outstanding contribution in making this competition a roaring success."

Abhijit Paul won the first prize for his film 'Am I?' while Debojo Sanjiv won second place for his film 'Ab India Banega Bharat' and the third place went to Yuvraj Gokul for his film '10 Rupees'.

The contest went live on July 14 on the MyGov portal and ended on Aug 7. (ANI)

