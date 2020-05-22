Javadekar interacts with States over notification of Ecologically Sensitive Area pertaining to Western Ghats

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday interacted with Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and other state officials of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tami Nadu via video conference to discuss issues relating to notification of Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) pertaining to the Western Ghats.

The Central government had constituted a High-Level Working Group under the Chairmanship of Dr Kasturirangan to conserve and protect the biodiversity of Western Ghats while allowing for sustainable and inclusive development of the region.

"The Committee had recommended that identified geographical areas falling in the six States of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu may be declared as Ecologically Sensitive Areas. A draft notification was issued in October 2018 mentioning the areas to be notified in the ESA," read the release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"States were of the unanimous view that looking into the importance of Western Ghats, there is a need to ensure the protection of the Western Ghats. However, the states expressed their views as regards activities and extent of area mentioned in the said notification," it said.

The ministry said that it was decided that state-specific issues shall be further deliberated so as to arrive at a consensus on the issue. "The states expressed their desire to expedite early notification while protecting the interest of ecology and environment," read the release. (ANI)

