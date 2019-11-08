Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): As a part of Guru Nanak Dev's 550 birth anniversary celebrations, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Friday paid a visit to Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi here.
Sharing the details of his visit, he posted a video on Twitter where he was seen serving Langar to the devotees.
"Feeling blessed, as part of Guru Nanak Dev's 550 Birth Anniversary celebrations, I visited the historic Gurudwara Sultanpur Lodhi in #Kapurthala District of Punjab today & offered Prayers; served & had'Langar' #GuruNanakDevJi #GuruNanak550 #550YearsOfGuruNanakDevJi @BJP4Punjab," he tweeted.
Earlier today, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh declared gazetted holiday in the state for November 11.
"In view of the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, gazetted holiday has been declared in all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions," a spokesperson of Punjab government said. (ANI)
Javadekar serves langar at Sultanpur Lodhi Gurudwara in Kapurthala
ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:45 IST
Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): As a part of Guru Nanak Dev's 550 birth anniversary celebrations, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Friday paid a visit to Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi here.