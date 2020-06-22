Javadekar virtually inaugurates India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday virtually inaugurated the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020.

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is being held online this year from June 22-28.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar appealed to the international film fraternity to invest and shoot in India.

"This is an abnormal time. Now, virtual meetings, conferences, and inaugurations have become a new normal. Indian Pavilion is attractive in the online format. The virtual place will be now real place. This pavilion will showcase films and numerous webinars. India's soft power is films. So many languages, so many films," he said.

"Film facilitation office here will not be another window but in real meaning, it will be a single-window where all state government permissions and other permissions will come in one go. Because that is most necessary and it will save time and unnecessary costs. So, my appeal to international film fraternity is come, invest and shoot in India and sell in the global market as a global brand," the minister said.

Javadekar further said that Indian content will be harnessed further and the film market will be promoted.

"Indian content is rich. 150 countries are using this content. Ask any OTT platforms, their popular platforms are based on Indian content. We want to harness it further. We want to promote this film market and India will have a proud place in the world film market," he said.

"I hope two films which we have sent this year in the Cannes Film Festival will definitely be appreciated across the globe. Cannes being a prestigious festival, my wish is that this should be last year for virtual, from next year it all should be actual," he added. (ANI)

