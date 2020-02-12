Javadekar writes to Central ministers to highlight welfare works

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has written to the ministers in the Central government asking them to design a campaign to highlight the welfare work done by their respective ministries.

In the letter, Javadekar has asked his ministerial colleagues to inform the people about their ministry's 'public welfare work' through television, newspapers, outdoor and digital mediums between February 15 and March 31.

The Union Minister said that this campaign should be themed 'Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam.' (ANI)

