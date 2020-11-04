Javed Akhtar files defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Film lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.



Akhtar has filed the complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri in Mumbai.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by the actor during an interview with Arnab Goswami's Republic TV.

The court has set a hearing date for December 3 in the matter. (ANI)

