Javed Akhtar meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday met Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence in New Delhi, three days after AAP achieved a thumping victory in a recently held assembly election in the national capital.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also present during the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, "It was a pleasure receiving Javed Akhtar sahab today at my residence."

This comes two days ahead when Kejriwal is set to become Delhi's Chief Minister for the third time in a row and preparations for his oath-taking -- which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16 -- are underway at the Ramlila Ground.



The Aam Admi Party won the Delhi assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP badding eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015.



The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election. (ANI)