Jawahar Bagh incident: Allahabad HC orders filing of chargesheet

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has allowed presentation of the Jawahar Bagh incident in Mathura before a special court after the completion of the CBI investigation and start the trial, as per the rules.

On behalf of the CBI, senior advocates Gyan Prakash and Sanjay Yadav presented the investigation report in a sealed envelope, saying the probe had been completed.

The court returned the report to the CBI's counsel, who, in turn, will give it to the chief secretary so that he can take action against the officers found guilty of negligence in performing duty or corrective steps can be taken.

This order was given by the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir on a petition filed by Vijay Pal Singh Tomar.

The HC had directed the CBI to form two teams to investigate and submit the report, asking one team to investigate the Jawahar Bagh incident and the other to probe the involvement of administrative officials.



A chargesheet has been filed against the culprits in the incident. The court asked the chief secretary to act on the suggestions made in the CBI report, especially with regard to the errant officers.

In March 2014, Ram Vriksha Yadav led an armed group of 2,000 followers to Jawahar Park in Mathura. He sat on a dharna under the banner of Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena in the park.

An estimated 2,000 people, including women and children, were living in the park spread over 280 acres.

Tomar and others demanded intervention from the high court, which took cognisance of the matter and ordered the park to be vacated.

As Ram Vriksha Yadav did not vacate the park, the police took action on June 2, 2016. A total of 28 people, including SP Mukul Dwivedi and SHO Farah Santosh Kumar Yadav, were killed.

Ram Vriksha Yadav was also killed in the clash. (ANI)

