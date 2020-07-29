Jawan injured in exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur, the police said.

"One DRG jawan injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in the jungle under Basaguda Police Station limit," said IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

The encounter took place when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

A search operation is underway.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

