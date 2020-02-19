Jayalalithaa's birthday to be celebrated as 'State Women Children Protection Day': Palaniswami

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Karnataka Government will celebrate former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's birthday as 'State Women Children Protection Day' on February 24, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.

"Our State government will celebrate former CM J. Jayalalithaa's birthday on February 24 as State Women Children Protection Day, as she had worked for women and children and had launched many schemes for them," said Palaniswami in the State Assembly.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', breathed her last on December 5, 2016, at Chennai's Apollo hospital. (ANI)

