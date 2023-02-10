Jayant Chaudhary elected as RLD National President

New Delhi [India] February 10 (ANI): New Delhi [India] February 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal on Friday announced that Jayant Chaudhary has been declared elected as the National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, the party said.

In a Twitter post today the party said that Chaudhary, chief of RLD has been declared as the National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal after the election process of 2022-25, which concluded today at the party's Central Office in New Delhi.



The party posted on its social media handle that "After being elected as the President of the organisation, Jayant Chaudhary laid wreaths on the photos of Late Chaudhary Charan Singh and Late Chaudhary Ajit Singh".

RLD was founded by former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Jayant's father who passed away on May 6, 2021. Jayant's grandfather was Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India.

The ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh said that it will hold the RLD national convention on February 14 at the Constitution Club in the national capital, in which political and economic questions will also be discussed.(ANI)

