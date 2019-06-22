JCB operator dies during construction work on Kailash-Mansarovar road

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): One JCB machine operator died on Saturday after the vehicle met with an accident in Tavaghat, Dharchula.

The incident happened when the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) was carrying out construction work on Kailash-Mansarovar road.

After four hours of intense effort, the police and army forces along with the GREF workers were able to retrieve the body.

Traffic movement on Kailash Mansarovar road was halted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

