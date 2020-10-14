JD-S candidate files nomination for bypoll to RR Nagar seat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular candidate V Krishnamurthy filed his nomination on Wednesday for by-poll to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituency.

Krishnamurthy was accompanied by party leader HD Kumaraswamy.

The bypoll has been necessitated after sitting MLA N Munirathna left Congress to join the BJP.



Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for by-polls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9.

The Sira seat fell vacant following the death of JD-S MLA B Sathyanarayana on August 5.

The Election Commission has said that the guidelines relating to COVID-19 are to be followed strictly during the by-polls. (ANI)

