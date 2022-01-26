JD-U drops name of 2008 Malegaon blast accused from first list of candidates for UP polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) JD-U on Tuesday dropped Ramesh Chand Upadhyay, who is accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast, from their first list of candidates for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.



Upadhyay was earlier given a ticket from Bairia.

Another candidate from the seat is yet to be announced.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

