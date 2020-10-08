JDA of Indore hospital to go on strike from today in support of Bundelkhand Medical College doctors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of M.G.M. Medical College's M. Y. Hospital, Indore on Wednesday has threatened to go on indefinite strike from Thursday in support of two doctors of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar who have been allegedly threatened for the cancellation of their registrations.

"This is to inform everyone that the junior doctors of M. Y. Hospital Indore will discontinue all their services (both COVID and non-covid), October 2020, 8 am onwards. This strike is in support of those 2 doctors of Bundelkhand medical college Sagar, who have been threatened for the cancellation of their registrations. These doctors were following the protocols for COVID-19 treatment and have been charged with negligence on irrational grounds," JDA said in a press release issued by its media spokesperson Priyash Jain.

"JDA Indore stands in support of JDA Sagar and henceforth declares the cessation of work from Thursday onwards till further notice.



However, emergency services and all intensive care units will continue to function," it added.

Central Medical Teacher's Association of M.G.M.has also extended support to the strike.

"Ayub Khan (43) was admitted in OPD of Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar with mild COVID-19 symptoms. He was treated but his condition worsened after 2 days. When he was brought in operation ward, he was found dead. The patients tested negative for COVID-19, still, he was treated as per COVID-19 protocols. The administration threatened junior doctors by issuing notice against them from Madhya Pradesh Medical council. We condemn it. We demand that notice must be withdrawn. We are standing with our community and if we are forced we will go on indefinite strike from 8 am on Thursday," said the statement issued by the president of the association.

A total of 469 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 27,758. There are 4,401 active COVID-19 cases, 22,742 discharged and 615 deaths. (ANI)

