JD(S) appoints Ramesh Babu as its National General Secretary

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Aug 2 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader Ramesh Babu has been appointed as the party's National General Secretary and national spokesperson here on Friday.

While requesting Babu to participate proactively in the organisation, JDS National President H.D. Deve Gowda, in the appointment letter, said: "I anticipate that you will be instrumental in portraying a very good and respectable image of our Party in the Public domain." (ANI)

