HD Deve Gowda while addressing the event in Karnataka on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
JDS elects new state chief, working president, youth wing head

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:52 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a fresh turn of events, Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday elected H K Kumaraswamy as its new president for Karnataka and Madhu Bangarappa as the working president. The post became vacant after A H Vishwanath stepped down after the Lok Sabha polls debacle.
"Madhu Bangarappa will be the working president of JDS. We have decided to have only one working president, there is no question of multiple working presidents. Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be the new youth wing president of the party," said HD Deve Gowda, JDS while talking to reporters.
"Former state president of the party AH Vishwanath resigned after my loss in Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru. I have named 5 time MLA and former minister HK Kumaraswamy as the new state president of the party," he added.
The state committee also elected Nikhil Kumaraswamy to lead its youth wing in the state. National president H D Deve Gowda, Basavaraj Horatti and others attended the event.
"Last week I said questions might arise that your family dynasty continues, but this came as a shock for me. I was really surprised when HD Deve Gowda Ji took this call. I am looking forward to work for the party," said Nikhil Kumaraswamy while speaking to media. (ANI)

