JDS leader K Amarnath Shetty passes away at 80

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Minister K Amarnath Shetty passed away at the age of 80 in Mangaluru on Monday morning.

Shetty, a trustee of Alva's Education Foundation (AEF), had joined politics in 1965 and went on to become the President of Paladka Panchayat in Karkala Taluk.

In 1983, he was elected as an MLA from Moodbidri constituency and was re-elected again in the same constituency in 1987 and 1994. He had served as Tourism and later as Labour Minister in the Karnataka government. (ANI)

