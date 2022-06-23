footer close header add
K Srinivasa Gowdaa and S R Sreenivas (Photo/ANI)
JD(S) removes two MLAs Srinivas Gowda, Srinivas SR from party

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 23:25 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Janata Dal (S) on Wednesday removed two of its MLAs Srinivas Gowda and Srinivas SR on charges of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Karnataka held recently.

K Srinivas Gowda, MLA from Kolar, and SR Srinivas, MLA from Gubbi - were expelled from the primary membership of the party for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.
In the biennial elections for four seats last week, the BJP won three RS seats and Congress one. (ANI)

