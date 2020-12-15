JDS will not support anti-cow slaughter bill in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Former prime minister and supremo of Janta Dal (Secular) JD-S, HD Deve Gowda has clarified once again that the party will not support the anti-cow slaughter bill which will be tabled on Tuesday in Legislative Council of Karnataka.

The Karnataka Legislative Council will hold its day-long session on Tuesday, where the anti-cow slaughter bill is expected to be tabled.

Further, he said by producing anti- cow slaughter bill in Legislative Council of Karnataka, BJP government is trying to create unrest in the society which will create communal tension in society. Therefore our party JDS will oppose the Bill in the Legislative council, he said in a statement.



The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S).

Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

Explaining the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy had said: "The slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered." (ANI)

