JDU, CPI(M) attack Centre over Jharkhand lynching

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Opposition political parties on Monday launched a sleuth of attacks on the Centre in the wake up of the mob lynching incident in Khunti district of Jharkhand which left one dead and two critically injured.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Pavan Verma stated that the country is on the verge of becoming 'an uncivilized nation'.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "How many more mob lynching incidents do we need before we realise that we are on verge of becoming an Uncivilized Nation?"

"At one level, the Prime Minister speaks at Houston about the remarkable diversity of our land and the tradition of democracy, tolerance and Non-violence and on the other hand, we are demonstrating the most primitive, despicable mob violence in the name of cow," Verma added.

Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s General Secretary Sitaram Yechury demanded answers from the government alleging that the crimes of such nature are being patronized by the state.

"This is very dangerous and mob lynchings are continuing without any restrictions on culprits. There is an atmosphere of heat, violence and it is poisonous for our society which the government is clearly patronizing."

"This is something which has to stop immediately and for that, we want government either answer or take action. It is very clear that the law and order situation is very bad in Jharkhand", Yechury said.

Yechury's fellow party member Brinda Karat termed Jharkhand as 'Lynchistan

"The message conveyed by the government after the lynching is disheartening. They are blatantly showing support for the guilty and not for the victim. Unfortunately, Jharkhand is now known as 'lynchistan'," Karat said.

Speaking on the lynching incident, President of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar stated, "Where there is dictator, he lets his army do anything. Police don't register a complaint because they know they are soldiers of the dictator. If we say anything, action will be instead taken on us."

One person lost his life and two are critically injured after they were beaten by a mob of villagers over the suspicion of selling banned meat in Khunti district of Jharkhand. Police have arrested five persons so far in connection with the incident. (ANI)

