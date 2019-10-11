JDU endorses former AMU VC's suggestion of handing over Ayodhya land to Hindus

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Verma on Friday lauded the opinion of former Aligarh Muslim University VC Lieutenant General (Retired) Zameer-ud-din Shah who had called on Muslims to hand over the disputed land to Hindu brothers for lasting peace in the country, in case the apex court rules in their favour.

"I have always maintained that opinion amongst Muslims themselves should be far more accommodative, realistic and liberal with regards to the Babri Masjid and building of the Ram Temple," Verma said.

He also asserted that while many Muslim leaders share the same opinion in private, not many come out in public to express the same.

"Unfortunately, many Muslims leaders and thought-makers agree with him in private but do not have the courage to articulate their views in public. I am happy that some members of the Muslim intelligentsia have taken this step forward to publicly voice what they are willing to say privately," he added.

A group of Muslim intellectuals under the banner of 'Indian Muslims for Peace' on Thursday said that as a "goodwill gesture", majority of Muslims are ready to hand over the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya to the Indian government. (ANI)

