JDU leader Dharmendra Kumar shot at in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 25 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Dharmendra Kumar on Thursday said that that he was at by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Mitra Mandal Colony of Phulwari Sharif in Patna.



Talking to reporters after he was discharged from a nearby hospital, Kumar said, "I was shot by criminals in broad daylight in Mitra Mandal Colony of Phulwari Sharif. A bullet was stuck in my arm. The police took the doctor to the hospital."

"I had gone to see a piece of disputed land located in Mitra Mandal Colony. In the meantime, unidentified five assailants started firing at me. I ran towards the car to save my life. During this, a bullet hit my hand," Kumar said.

Kumar had contested the last election from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Kumhrar seat of Patna and had joined JDU a few days ago. (ANI)

