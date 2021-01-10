JDU leader slams Chirag Paswan 'for misleading BJP voters in Bihar assembly polls'

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 10 (ANI): Slamming Chirag Paswan, JDU leader Jai Kumar Singh on Saturday stated that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) tried to spread confusion during assembly elections in Bihar which misled voters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that the future of alliance with BJP is different than it has been in 2005 and 2010.

Singh made the statements after attending the party's State Council meeting. He further added, "Our alliance (BJP and JDU) in 2005 and 2010 was good. A different scene was seen in 2020 and it needs to be worked on."

"We said that the MLAs didn't lose due to themselves. If the alliance does not support, then a loss is certain. But it needs to be worked on. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given several tips regarding this," he added.

Kumar said that the LJP tried to spread confusion which misled voters of BJP, otherwise, LJP has no status to spoil it. Their strategy created confusion which harmed us, Singh said.

Making an indirect attack at the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the seat distribution within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the recently concluded assembly elections should have been done five months prior to the poll, adding further that the JD (U) had to pay a price since it was not done.

The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly held during October-November, 2020 of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. JD(U) has got 43 seats this time, way less than 71 in 2015. (ANI)