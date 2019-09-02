JDU leaders Ajay Alok (left) and Prashant Kishor (right)
JDU leaders Ajay Alok (left) and Prashant Kishor (right)

JDU leaders Ajay Alok, Prashant Kishor indulge in war of words over NRC

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): After Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Twitter, party leader Ajay Alok on Monday responded with opposing views and assessed that no one is stopping people from proving their residency.
Responding to Kishor who had termed the NRC exercise as 'botched up', Alok said: "What is strategic and systemic? The one which we have been following for the last 70 years? Results are for everyone to see. As far as botched up NRC goes, who is stopping anyone from proving their residency?"
Launching a scathing attack, Alok further said that people like Kishor and Mamata Banerjee are comfortable over 'illegal immigrants'.
"Is JDU comfortable with illegal immigrants who have become voters in Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria, Katihar, Supaul and Darbhanga. Kishor ji, you are the vice president of the party, must know more than me," Alok said in the following tweet.
"Do you really think you won the election for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 or for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014? If yes, then kudos to you and best of luck for Mamata Banerjee but don't post social and political tweets. It doesn't suit you. You are a 'professional electioneer', all this will hurt," it added.
Earlier, Kishor had criticised the NRC in Assam and said it is leaving lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.
"A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges," Kishor had tweeted.
Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list, which is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Next tourism ministers meeting in J-K, says Union Tourism...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said that next meeting of state tourism ministers will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:39 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM offers prayers at his residence...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence 'Sewasadan' in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Case registered against scribe who recorded Chapatis and salt episode

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:35 IST

'No politicians please, Rahul Gandhi doesn't count as one'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all people of the country to keep themselves fit, BJP leaders are going all-out to maintain a strict exercise regimen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:33 IST

UP: Two criminals injured during encounter with police in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police here on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday due to technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL seeking establishment of gram...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the states on a plea seeking the establishment of 'gram nyayalayas' to ensure access to justice for the rural poor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:25 IST

Kumaraswamy comes to DK Shivakumar's defense, says he is strong...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a veiled attack against the government, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case, is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda agains

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:20 IST

Hindus, Sikhs unsafe in Pak, Imran Khan should think about right...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Monday said that the condition of minorities in Pakistan in pitiful and girls of different religion are being kidnapped and forcibly converted.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Sikhs submit Memorandum with Pak High Commisssion against...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Members of Sikh Community on Monday submitted a Memorandum with Pakistan High Commission here against the forceful religious conversion of Minorities in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:18 IST

Nitin Gadkari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday offered prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which commenced today.

Read More
iocl