JDU leaders Ajay Alok, Prashant Kishor indulge in war of words over NRC

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): After Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Twitter, party leader Ajay Alok on Monday responded with opposing views and assessed that no one is stopping people from proving their residency.

Responding to Kishor who had termed the NRC exercise as 'botched up', Alok said: "What is strategic and systemic? The one which we have been following for the last 70 years? Results are for everyone to see. As far as botched up NRC goes, who is stopping anyone from proving their residency?"

Launching a scathing attack, Alok further said that people like Kishor and Mamata Banerjee are comfortable over 'illegal immigrants'.

"Is JDU comfortable with illegal immigrants who have become voters in Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria, Katihar, Supaul and Darbhanga. Kishor ji, you are the vice president of the party, must know more than me," Alok said in the following tweet.

"Do you really think you won the election for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2015 or for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014? If yes, then kudos to you and best of luck for Mamata Banerjee but don't post social and political tweets. It doesn't suit you. You are a 'professional electioneer', all this will hurt," it added.

Earlier, Kishor had criticised the NRC in Assam and said it is leaving lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.

"A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges," Kishor had tweeted.

Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list, which is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971. (ANI)

