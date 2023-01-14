JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar, party workers recite Ramcharitmanas outside Hanuman Temple in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): After the Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandrashekhar's remarks on Ramcharitmanas stirred outrage among people, the Janata Dal (United) MLC Neeraj Kumar and other party workers recited the epic Hindu religious book outside a Hanuman Temple in Patna.

Chandrashekhar stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

The remarks made by Chandrashekhar on Ramcharitmanas have stirred outrage among Hindu religious leaders and BJP also. They have demanded his dismissal from the government.

Speaking to the media, the JDI(U) MLC Kumar said, "I came here out of devotion...All I'd like to request is - to respect Ram and Rahim by remembering the words amd acts of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi"



Chandrashekhar's remarks have also created a tussle between two major parties of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar- Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United).

J(D)U leader Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said the RJD leader is "playing on BJP's agenda," as it will benefit the BJP.



"The statement will directly benefit BJP. The topic he spoke on is an agenda of the BJP. Speaking on BJP's agenda means playing on their pitch. If we play there, who will benefit? BJP," Kushwaha told ANI.

Kushwaha said the RJD should take action against its minister as he has even refused to budge from his controversial statement, which will harm "our agenda of social justice and secularism."

"Our agenda is social justice, secularism, development and the work of the CM all these years...RJD said that they stand with Chandrashekhar's remark. What does this mean? Cognisance of the matter should be taken, it is needed," he said.

On Friday, Chandrashekhar refused to budge from his controversial statement on "Ramcharitmanas" and said that he stands by his statement.

Speaking to media persons, the Bihar Minister said, "How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?..."

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, Chandrashekhar described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

