JDU MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto passes away after prolonged illness

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar's Valmiki Nagar Baidyanath Prasad Mahto on Friday passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Mahto, a two time MP and a former minister in the Bihar government was admitted in AIIMS on February 10.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai expressed deep condolences over Mahto's death.

"I am shocked to hear the news of the death of Baidyanath Mahto who was two times MP and 3 times MLA from Bihar. As a rural development Minister in Bihar Government, Mahto has done excellent work. He was down to earth political leader and always worked for the development of the state," Harivansh told ANI.

Condoling Mahto's death, Rai said: "This is a sad moment for me that my parliament colleague and Active politician from Bihar Baidyanath Mahto died due to illness. I offer my humble tribute to the departed soul and pray to God to support his family in this hour of grief."

JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed condolences and announced that Mahto will be given a state funeral. (ANI)

