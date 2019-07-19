The Parliament of India
JDU MP gives Zero Hour Notice to declare Bihar floods as national calamity

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Janta Dal-United MP Ram Nath Thakur on Friday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to 'declare Bihar floods as national calamity'.
According to Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the flood in Bihar has adversely affected a population of approximately 26 lakhs spread over 12 districts. At least 33 people have died due to flood all over the state.
"221 relief camps have been established and about 1 lakh people are taking shelter in these relief camps. More than 700 community kitchens are being run," Kumar had said.
In the aftermath of the calamity, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi had asked Prime Minister to declare Bihar floods as a national disaster.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Husain Dalwai also gave a Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House over Mumbai building collapse.
Around 14 people have lost their lives in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in Dongri area.
As many as 242 people were killed and 818 were injured in over 2,900 incidents of building collapse in Mumbai between 2013 and 2018, an RTI reply had said.
Congress MP Chhaya Verma has also given a Zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over increasing death over malnutrition. (ANI)

