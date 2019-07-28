JDU MP's son claims his mother is locked in farmhouse, blames his father's woman secretary

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Ranjeet Sharma -- son of JDU Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Dr Mahendra Prasad -- has accused his father's secretary Uma Devi of keeping his mother hostage in a farmhouse and not allowing him to meet his father.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjeet said: "Two days ago, I was informed by an ex-employee of our company that my mother is being kept at a farmhouse here in Fatehpur Beri with another aged woman. I tried to enter the farmhouse but was not allowed inside. Even police were unable to enter the farmhouse."

Ranjeet added that last year, he went to meet his parents at his father's official residence but he was not allowed inside and was told that his parents were not staying there.

"I went to 4, Safdarjung Road, my father's official residence, to meet my parents but two men who live there stopped me and told me that they are not staying there. I suspect that the messages are not being passed on to my father. He is also an Alzheimer's disease patient and is sick," he said.

He said, "I suspect that Uma Devi, my father's secretary, is the orchestrator. She is taking advantage of my father's poor health condition and then giving orders in his name."

When asked about his future course of action, Ranjeet said that he is taking the help of police and is considering all legal options.

"I am taking the help of the police and even they were not allowed today. I am considering all legal options," he added. (ANI)

