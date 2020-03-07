JDU puts up poster against Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) has put up a poster against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav at Income Tax Chauraha in Patna.

The Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year.

In half part of the poster, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav could be seen sleeping inside a cell while his party leader Mohammad Shahabuddin and suspended RJD leader Raj Ballabh Yadav are standing near him.

Last month, a poster featured a caricature of Lalu Prasad Yadav behind the bars with "Who's the criminal" written atop the poster.

Moreover, the poster had featured the pictures of Lalu's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi who is also Lalu's wife. (ANI)