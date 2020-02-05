JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan ask Rahul, Priyanka to declare rate of employment during Congress tenure

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): JD(U) MLA Rajiv Ranjan on Wednesday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had earlier questioned the BJP on the fall in employment rate, saying they need to first release a white paper on the employment rate, poverty and education during 50 years of Congress rule.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Ranjan said, "Both Priyanka and Rahul don't realise that they too will have to tell the public the work that the Congress did in their 50 years of rule. There were many countries that got their independence around the same time as that of India. For example China. China is now the second superpower while India is still lagging behind. Congress has to take responsibility for that."

On Anurag Thakur's remark that protesters won't be seen in Shaheen Bagh from February 11, Rajiv said that the Congress and AAP are trying to influence the politics of Delhi through Shaheen Bagh. "Even after making such efforts, the election results of Congress and AAP won't be any good," he predicted.

He further said that the people of Delhi are now getting to see the reality of the tall talks made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on pollution.

On the delay in the hanging of the convicts of the Nirbhaya case, he said that people want to see the end of the legal process soon. (ANI)

