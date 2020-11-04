JDU suspends MLC Dinesh Prasad Singh's primary membership for helping daughter in polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Janta Dal-United (JDU) has expelled its Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dinesh Prasad Singh with immediate effect on the charges of helping his daughter and LJP candidate Komal Singh campaign in Gaighat assembly constituency of Muzaffarpur district.

Dinesh Prasad Singh, who is also the husband of the LJP's Vaishali MP Veena Singh, is facing charges of pressurizing JDU workers in Gaighat constituency to work for Komal Singh, instead of JDU's official candidate Maheshwar Prasad Yadav.

The party, in a letter, informed him of his suspension from the "primary membership of the party" with immediate effect and directed him to submit his side in writing to the state party.

"From Vidhan Sabha - 88 Gaighat, district Muzzafarpur your daughter is fighting the election from LJP ticket, whereas JDU has fielded Mahesh Prasad Yadav in the electoral battle. It is being informed that you are forcing JDU officials and supporters to work for the LJP candidate. Not only this, officials are getting threats from anti-social elements," the letter said. (ANI)