JD(U) to contest Jharkhand assembly elections on its own: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that Janata Dal (United) is contesting the assembly elections on its own.

On being asked if Kumar will go to Jharkhand for election campaigning, he said: "Humari koi zaroorat nahi hai (I am not required there); Janata Dal (United) is contesting Jharkhand assembly elections on its own."

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23.

In 2014, the BJP won 43 seats and formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to defeat the incumbent BJP.

The tenure of the Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. (ANI)

