JEE Advance 2022 results announced today; check here

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The results of the Joint Entrance Exam, (JEE) Advance, have been declared on Sunday.

The registered candidates can check their results by entering their registration number, date of birth and mobile number on http://jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022.

This year, the exam was held in 577 centers in 124 cities.

The qualified candidates can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) from September 11th, 2022, 10:00 AM IST to September 12, 5:00 PM.

Along with this, the JEE Advanced 2022 result has also been notified to students through a text message on the registered mobile numbers.

With the declaration of IITB JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates can check the details on All India ranks, scores, category-wise rank and more.

JEE will release the complete list of candidates who appeared in the exam, along with the name of the topper, with all the ranks. (ANI)