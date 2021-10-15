JEE Advanced 2021 results declared, Mridul Agarwal scores top rank

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results, 2021.

Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scored top rank by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 while Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category with common rank list (CRL) 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE results on the official website.



A total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021 and 41,862 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021.

JEE-Advanced was conducted on October 3, 2021, to propel the admission for B Tech and Undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in all IITs in the country.

The JEE (Main) scheduled for May 2021 was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had organised the JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions. (ANI)

