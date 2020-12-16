JEE (Mains)-2021 to be held in 4 sessions starting from Feb 23-26

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Wednesday. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38, Pokhriyal added.

He further announced that for the first time ever, the examination for admission into engineering institutions in the country will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Elaborating on the new system, the Minister informed that candidates would not have to appear in all four sessions.

If they did, however, decide to appear in more than one session, then the best of their four sessions NTA scores would be considered in the ranking.

Pokhriyal also announced that the question paper will contain 90 questions, in which the candidate will have to attempt a total of 75. The choice will be given in Section B (numerical), which will not have any negative marking.

The 'Online' mode will be available for candidates only between December 16 to January 16, while the fees can be paid online by January 17. Fees can be paid for all 4 sessions at the same time.

"Conducting JEE Mains Examination-2021 in four sessions will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt," the Minister said.

He further added that in case a candidate has a Board Examination in a particular month or is unable to appear due to COVID-19, the candidate had the option of choosing a different month to take the exam. (ANI)