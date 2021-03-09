JEE Mains results announced, six candidates score 100 pc marks

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Six students got 100 per cent marks in the JEE (Main) examination in the results declared on Monday.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet that exams were done in three languages till last year but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages.

"Dear students, JEE (Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in three languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10 days," Pokhriyal said.

Prasar Bharati News Services said in a tweet that six students, including two from Delhi, got 100 per cent in the examination.

"JEE (Main) February session 2021 results are out. Six students get perfect 100 per cent in JEE-Mains, including two from Delhi. Union Cabinet Minister for Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulates the students," the Prasar Bharati News Services twitted.



A National Testing Agency (NTA) release said it has updated the JEE Main result for paper 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates need to enter JEE Main 2021 login credentials to check the online JEE Main result 2021.

JEE (Main) examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA from February 24 to 26 this year.

A total number of 6.52 lack candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in JEE (Main) Examination.

The examination was conducted in 331 cities in 828 Centres.

The examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages --English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. (ANI)

