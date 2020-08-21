JEE, NEET: Consider COVID-19 safety issues before announcing dates, MP urges Education Minister

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Friday wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to consider all facets of security and safety of students before announcing the final dates of JEE and NEET entrance test in view of COVID-19.

In the letter, Tankha said, "I request you to take appropriate decision in the view of the situation and keeping the lives of lakhs of students in mind."

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled to be held in September 2020. (ANI)

