JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6 while JEE advanced exam will take place on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between Sept 1-6, JEE Advanced exam will be held on Sept 27 and NEET examination will be held on Sept 13," Nishank tweeted.

In a video message on Thursday, the HRD Minister had said he has been receiving requests from students appearing for JEE and NEET exams and from their parents through social media, e-mails and other means to the ministry to postpone these examinations looking at the present situation.

On May 7, it was announced that JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23.

Nishank had earlier announced the NEET exam will be held on 26 July while the IIT-JEE (Main) examination will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July.

NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is for admission into the premier IITs. (ANI)