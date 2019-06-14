Representative Image
JEE results declared; Karthikey Chandresh Gupta tops list

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) 2019 was declared on Friday, and saw Kartikey Chandresh Gupta from Ballapur, Maharashtra, receives top honours.
Gupta, the top-ranked male student, obtained 346 out of 372 marks, while Shabnam Sahay of Ahmedabad is the top-ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
A total number of 161319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019.
A total of 38705 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females.
The examination was conducted on May 27 this year.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:08 IST

